Minister Prasad intervenes to take back student at KAU who opted out owing to fee hike

However, Arjun remarked that he does not wish to continue in the college here. A Kozhikode-native who avails the e-grants for fee support, Arjun, said that their disbursement is often untimely. “I have to pay the fees first, which will be repaid later. But it is unclear when this will be done,” he said. Stating that there are many students who struggle to pay the fees, he commented that he does not want an exemption.

“Not to disrespect anyone, but I don’t want anyone’s sympathy. I took this move for other students of my college,” he added. He also pointed out that proper placements are not offered to agricultural courses, another reason for him to discontinue the course.

Arjun also urged that a fee system affordable for all students should be set up in the university. Arjun took admission to the college earlier this year. However, the fee hike came as a shock, following which he availed TC from the institution on October 24. Upon knowing the issue, Minister Prasad directed the university to take the student back on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, SFI had staged protests against Vice Chancellor, B Ashok, against the fee hike.