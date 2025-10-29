Muthalapozhi gets 24-hour life support ambulance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a safety shield for fishermen and ensuring emergency medical aid, a life support ambulance has been set up at Muthalapozhi.

The ambulance will offer 24-hour service and will have paramedical staff on duty. MLA V Sasi will officially dedicate it to the public at 5pm on Wednesday at the Muthalappozhi harbour.

The ambulance was arranged as part of a ministerial-level decision to make Muthalapozhi safer, using Rs25.2 lakh from the special development fund of Chirayinkeezhu MLA V Sasi. The new ambulance will replace the existing temporary service.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that the life of every fisherman who battles the sea and weather every day was important to the government. The new life support ambulance is equipped to provide immediate and modern medical assistance to fishermen in distress. “The state is committed to achieving a safer Muthalapozhi by finding permanent solutions to the challenges and safety issues faced by fishermen,” said the minister.