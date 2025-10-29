SFI leader’s ‘sub-standard’ PhD dissertation kicks up a row at Kerala University
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recommendation to award PhD degree in Sanskrit to an SFI leader who allegedly does not have proficiency in the classical language and whose dissertation was found to be lacking the required standards, has kicked up a controversy in the University of Kerala.
In an unprecedented move, the Dean of Oriental Studies and Head of the Department of Sanskrit, C N Vijayakumari, has written to Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnumal pointing out serious flaws in the dissertation and has urged that the recommendation of the chairman of the board of examiners to award PhD degree be turned down.
The controversial PhD dissertation was prepared by Vipin Vijayan, an SFI leader in the university campus.
The research was on spiritual leader Chattambi Swamikal and was titled ‘Sadgurusarvaswam - A Study’.
The open defence was held in the university on October 15 following which the recommendation to award the PhD degree was made.
Vijayakumari who participated in the open defence as the chairperson of the doctoral committee noted that Vipin could not answer any of the experts’ questions either in Sanskrit, English or Malayalam. The senior academic also noted that the dissertation had serious flaws in terms of research methodology and findings.
Vijayakumari also alleged that both online and offline questions posed at the open defence were blocked or ignored. She also pointed out that people allegedly close to the researcher cast aspersions and threatened her when questions were raised about the quality of the dissertation.
They also allegedly disrupted the session when it was suggested that the dissertation be re-submitted after rectifying the flaws.
“The Syndicate of the university, that is scheduled to meet on November 1, will take up the recommendation for award of PhD to Vipin,” said a university source.
Meanwhile, whistleblowers’ collective Save University Campaign Committee has urged the Vice Chancellor to conduct a thorough inquiry into the serious flaws flagged by the chairman of the doctoral committee.