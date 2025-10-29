SFI leader’s ‘sub-standard’ PhD dissertation kicks up a row at Kerala University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recommendation to award PhD degree in Sanskrit to an SFI leader who allegedly does not have proficiency in the classical language and whose dissertation was found to be lacking the required standards, has kicked up a controversy in the University of Kerala.

In an unprecedented move, the Dean of Oriental Studies and Head of the Department of Sanskrit, C N Vijayakumari, has written to Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnumal pointing out serious flaws in the dissertation and has urged that the recommendation of the chairman of the board of examiners to award PhD degree be turned down.

The controversial PhD dissertation was prepared by Vipin Vijayan, an SFI leader in the university campus.

The research was on spiritual leader Chattambi Swamikal and was titled ‘Sadgurusarvaswam - A Study’.

The open defence was held in the university on October 15 following which the recommendation to award the PhD degree was made.

Vijayakumari who participated in the open defence as the chairperson of the doctoral committee noted that Vipin could not answer any of the experts’ questions either in Sanskrit, English or Malayalam. The senior academic also noted that the dissertation had serious flaws in terms of research methodology and findings.