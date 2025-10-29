Vizhinjam Port to host India’s first LNG bunkering hub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to become India’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering facility, marking a transformative step in the country’s maritime energy transition. Strategically situated close to the East-West international shipping corridor, the upcoming facility will establish Vizhinjam as a pivotal gateway for low-carbon shipping across the Indian Ocean region.

Conceived as a dedicated LNG refuelling hub for international vessels, the project will provide a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to conventional marine fuels.

This initiative aligns India’s maritime infrastructure with the International Maritime Organization’s global decarbonisation goals, enabling a significant reduction in carbon and particulate emissions from ocean-going vessels.

“Kerala has achieved yet another proud milestone through the Vizhinjam International Seaport,” said Ports Minister V N Vasavan, emphasising the project’s importance for both the state and the nation.

The landmark initiative was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

The MoU was exchanged between Ashwini Gupta, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Rahul Tandon, head of BPCL’s Gas Business, in the presence of senior officials including Subhankar Sen (marketing director), G R Vetsa (director finance - BPCL), Manoj Menon (head, BPCL Industrial & Commercial Business), Pradeep Jayaraman (CEO, AVPPL), and Aenna Jagga (head, Business Development, APSEZ).