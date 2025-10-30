Consumer panel orders dealer to refund Rs 3.34 lakh after car’s gearbox falls off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed a vehicle dealer to refund Rs 3.34 lakh to a customer, a retired SI, after the gearbox of the car he bought fell off while driving. The recent order was issued on the appeal petition filed by the dealer against a favourable order secured by the customer from the Kasaragod CDRC.

The complainant said he purchased the Hyundai car in March 2013. The vehicle met with an accident in September 2014 and the dealer repaired it for Rs 72,838. He alleged on April 14, 2015, while he was driving the car with his family, the gear system disengaged from the engine and the gearbox fell off. He alleged that the vehicle had a manufacturing defect besides being improperly serviced.

However, the dealer said the vehicle did not have a manufacturing defect as alleged and was last serviced on January 20, 2015. He blamed mishandling, negligent use and driving for the accident. The two-year warranty period had expired and the complainant refused to pay Rs 30,000 for repair, he said in the plea.