‘Nirnaya’ to offer low-cost diagnostic services in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday announced the launch of Nirnaya — a hub-and-spoke model of diagnostic services aimed at providing affordable, near-home testing facilities for the public. She was distributing the Ardra Kerala, Kayakalp, MBHFI, and Nurses Awards of the State Health Department at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

The initiative – being implemented by the health department in collaboration with India Post — will link around 1,300 laboratories across the state to offer a comprehensive range of 131 diagnostic tests. Eligible individuals will receive free testing, while others can avail the services at affordable rates.

“The goal has been to make hospitals both people-friendly and patient-friendly. Infrastructure has been improved across all hospitals — from community health centres to medical colleges,” Veena said.

The minister also launched the PH App, KASP Health Mobile App and Web Portal, and unveiled the logo and web portal of the Shruthi Tharangam Project at the event. From next year, public health legislation will be included in the evaluation criteria for the Ardra Kerala Award, she said. Local self-government (LSG) institutions should prepare micro-plans and strengthen preventive health activities, with the effectiveness of these initiatives also being factored into the award criteria, Veena said.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh presided over the function. He said that local bodies have been making major interventions in the field of public health, and that their support for the health sector is visible.