Russian house director Ratheesh C Nair awarded badge of honour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Russian house director and the Honorary Consul of Russia in Trivandrum, Ratheesh C Nair, was presented with a badge of honour for international cooperation by the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

Signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the medal was presented by the department for Liaisons with the Constituent Entities of the Federation Director Igor N Kapyrin, at a function held in the Russian Geographical Society headquarters in Moscow.

The first deputy to the Russian Geographical Society executive director, Ilia Gurov, and the Federal Agency for International Cooperation deputy head, Dmitry Polikanov also attended.

Earlier presented with notable honours, including the Order of Friendship and the Pushkin Medal from the President of Russia, Ratheesh has been serving as Russia’s Honorary Consul since 2008.