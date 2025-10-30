Son stabs mother to death under influence of alcohol in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 74-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, at their residence at Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday night.

Vijayakumari, a retired government employee, was fatally stabbed on her neck by her son, Ajaya Kumar. Vijayakumari was stabbed in her neck with a broken liquor bottle.

Ajaya Kumar was staying with his mother after being separated from his wife. The sources said Vijayakumari often had a tiff with her son over the latter's alcohol addiction. When her son was consuming alcohol at their house, Vijayakumari reportedly questioned him, following which they had a tussle. This culminated in Vijayakumari being stabbed on her neck.