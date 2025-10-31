KSRTC will become the country’s first fully digitalised transport corporation, says K B Ganesh Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has launched an AI-based automated scheduling system for its regular and Budget Tourism fleets, marking a major step towards full digitalisation. The new system enables better fleet tracking and operation, thereby reducing operational expenses, said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

“With the introduction of the AI application, daily losses will come down by 45%. Income and expenditure statements, as well as profit and loss figures, can now be accessed instantly. Another software to complement this system will be introduced soon,” the minister said.

Ganesh Kumar also directed KSRTC to explore sponsorships and discount tie-ups to make travel more attractive. As an initial step, children travelling on long-distance buses will receive sponsored gift hampers for six months. The hampers include crayons, drawing books, balloons, and tissue paper.

According to the minister, all of KSRTC’s operations are being integrated into a single AI-driven digital dashboard, covering areas such as accounts, courier services, spare parts purchase and reordering, distribution, budget tourism, and estate rent collection.

This integration will make KSRTC the first transport corporation in the country to achieve complete digitalisation, he said.

The software for this digital transformation was custom-developed for KSRTC with technical guidance from the Digital University of Kerala and the Kerala Startup Mission.