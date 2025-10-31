Unauthorised constructions continue unabated on Varkala Cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rampant unauthorised constructions continue unabated along the iconic Varkala Cliff, which was recently included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.
Despite repeated directives and decisions by the district administration and municipal authorities, little has changed on the ground. Illegal structures continue to mushroom on the fragile and fast-eroding cliff, posing a grave threat to its ecological stability and heritage value.
The recent violation has emerged on the North Cliff, where erosion has been the worst in recent times. The Varkala Municipality has identified around 61 unauthorised constructions on the cliff. Allegations are rife that the inaction by the municipality authorities is the primary reason for the growing violation on the cliff.
“The authorities have been serving notices and violators continue with the construction. Taking immediate action is the only way to curb such unscientific construction inflicting damage to the cliff,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA).
A local resident alleged that the construction activities are happening after dawn. “Despite complaints, they continue construction work.
The municipal authorities have served notices to all properties located in the same row and are turning a blind eye to new constructions,” said a local resident. Last year in May, huge holes appeared on the cliff, triggering safety concerns and since then the cliff has been shrinking rapidly.
Subsequently, the vigilance department, district administration and municipality authorities launched a comprehensive survey and identified many violations. Apart from serving notices, the authorities have failed to take any solid step to remove the encroachment and protect the cliff and visitors.
Every year, 50,000 foreign tourists visit Varkala on an average. The 6.1-km-long red laterite cliff is a major attraction, drawing even scores of domestic tourists. The conservation project of the cliff, which was declared a Geo Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014, has been long pending.
Varkala Municipality secretary Mithran G told TNIE that the local body has served notices to many illegal constructions and steps will be taken to knock down the structures immediately. He said that illegal structures have been served with vacation notices. “We have served them notice and we will initiate action against them with the help of police,” he said.
“They should remove all valuables from their properties and report back to the municipality and we will soon initiate steps to demolish the structures,” he added.