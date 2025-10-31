Unauthorised constructions continue unabated on Varkala Cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rampant unauthorised constructions continue unabated along the iconic Varkala Cliff, which was recently included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

Despite repeated directives and decisions by the district administration and municipal authorities, little has changed on the ground. Illegal structures continue to mushroom on the fragile and fast-eroding cliff, posing a grave threat to its ecological stability and heritage value.

The recent violation has emerged on the North Cliff, where erosion has been the worst in recent times. The Varkala Municipality has identified around 61 unauthorised constructions on the cliff. Allegations are rife that the inaction by the municipality authorities is the primary reason for the growing violation on the cliff.

“The authorities have been serving notices and violators continue with the construction. Taking immediate action is the only way to curb such unscientific construction inflicting damage to the cliff,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA).

A local resident alleged that the construction activities are happening after dawn. “Despite complaints, they continue construction work.

The municipal authorities have served notices to all properties located in the same row and are turning a blind eye to new constructions,” said a local resident. Last year in May, huge holes appeared on the cliff, triggering safety concerns and since then the cliff has been shrinking rapidly.