Malayinkeezhu rewrites rules of rural well-being

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayinkeezhu is rewriting the rules of rural well-being. Over the past two years, the grama panchayat has been working on creating ‘happiness gramams’ that encourage people to pause, connect and breathe easy.

The idea emerged after a survey conducted by the panchayat found worrying patterns, including rising cases of suicide and divorce, and increased emotional disconnect among families. It was not just about infrastructure or employment, but also encompassed loneliness and lack of shared space where people could simply be together.

In response, the panchayat cleaned up seven ponds that had been lying neglected. The waterbodies were then transformed into green, open spaces – now called happiness gramams.There are benches, trees, walking paths and corners. Nothing fancy, just spaces that invite conversation, silence and connection.

“On weekends and evenings, these parks come alive. Children play, elders sit under trees and converse, and families take walks without distractions. There is no ticket counter, nor commercial outlets. The idea is to make this the situation in every ward,” said Suresh Babu, vice president of the panchayat.

Residents say there is more interaction, more recognition of each other’s presence, Suresh added.“Adjunct funds and unutilised allocations from other projects were redirected for the happiness gramam initiative,” said K Vasudevan Nair, president of the grama panchayat. “A major highlight is how women and children now enjoy spending their evenings in these spaces. We have also ensured safety by installing railings around the ponds.” Parks have been developed in seven wards, with work underway in two more.