Floriculture blooms in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the fragrance of Onam festivities rising, the state capital is witnessing significant rise in floriculture.

Flower farming in the district has grown from 216.82 hectares in 2024 to 221.5 hectares in 2025, according to ‘Poovili 2025’, a report prepared by the department of economics and statistics.

The report, released by MLA V K Prasanth, was prepared to understand the current status of floriculture in the district and to identify growth trends, challenges faced by farmers, and guide policy decisions to expand flower farming.

This year, the Kattakada constituency has recorded the highest flower cultivation area with 42.5 hectares across six panchayats, marking a 13% increase from the previous year’s 37.75 hectares.

According to the district-level data, Nemom block ranks first with 47.8 hectares. Among the panchayats, Pallichal has the highest, covering 20.2 hectares. Varkala block stands at the second place with 22.75 hectares, followed by Vamanapuram block at the third with 1.71 hectares.

As per the report, both individual farmers and collectives such as Kudumbashree units, Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), MGNREGS workers, and self-help groups are actively involved in flower farming. These groups benefit from various government schemes and technical support from the agriculture department.

Interestingly, urban floriculture is also on the rise. Thiruvananthapuram corporation saw its flower cultivation area grow from just 1.5 hectares last year to 13.5 hectares this year with the efforts of collectives and individual initiatives alike.