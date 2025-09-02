Floriculture blooms in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the fragrance of Onam festivities rising, the state capital is witnessing significant rise in floriculture.
Flower farming in the district has grown from 216.82 hectares in 2024 to 221.5 hectares in 2025, according to ‘Poovili 2025’, a report prepared by the department of economics and statistics.
The report, released by MLA V K Prasanth, was prepared to understand the current status of floriculture in the district and to identify growth trends, challenges faced by farmers, and guide policy decisions to expand flower farming.
This year, the Kattakada constituency has recorded the highest flower cultivation area with 42.5 hectares across six panchayats, marking a 13% increase from the previous year’s 37.75 hectares.
According to the district-level data, Nemom block ranks first with 47.8 hectares. Among the panchayats, Pallichal has the highest, covering 20.2 hectares. Varkala block stands at the second place with 22.75 hectares, followed by Vamanapuram block at the third with 1.71 hectares.
As per the report, both individual farmers and collectives such as Kudumbashree units, Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), MGNREGS workers, and self-help groups are actively involved in flower farming. These groups benefit from various government schemes and technical support from the agriculture department.
Interestingly, urban floriculture is also on the rise. Thiruvananthapuram corporation saw its flower cultivation area grow from just 1.5 hectares last year to 13.5 hectares this year with the efforts of collectives and individual initiatives alike.
The report shows that flower farming is becoming a sustainable livelihood for many. Floriculture is being seen as a way to generate income, promote eco-tourism, and even provide emotional and community well-being. Many flower gardens have become visit-worthy attractions, particularly during festive seasons like Onam.
Despite the positive trends, challenges persist. Farmers cited price volatility, marketing gaps, wild animals and pest attacks, seasonal availability as major hurdles. Some reported crop losses due to unseasonal rain or lack of storage.
In terms of market access, while traditional markets remain the primary sales avenue, a growing number of farmers are also experimenting with online platforms and direct-to-consumer sales. However, the lack of structured marketing systems, cold storage, and consistent pricing mechanisms continues to limit their potential.
To address these issues, the report recommends better access to quality seeds, improved storage facilities, pest control measures, timely training programs, and promotion of e-commerce avenues for flower sales.
“With the right support and stronger market linkages, flower farming has the potential to grow into a full-fledged economic activity. Unlike last year, there were no restrictions on Onam celebrations and minimal rain-related damage, which contributed to the rise in cultivation,” said Anish Kumar B, deputy director, department of economics and statistics.