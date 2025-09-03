Farmers’ markets procure veggies worth Rs 4.7 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vegetables worth Rs 4.7 crore were procured across the state on the opening day of the Onam Farmers’ Markets 2025 organised by the agriculture department. The initiative aims to ensure better returns for farmers, provide safe food to consumers, and curb price hikes during the season.

According to the department, produce worth Rs 2.9 crore was directly procured from farmers.

Another Rs 1.8 crore worth of vegetables were sourced through Horticorp and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK).

On the first day, fruits and vegetables worth Rs 1.02 crore were sold through these markets.

This year, a total of 2,000 farmers’ markets have been set up across the state, including 1,076 markets under Krishi Bhavans, 764 markets of Horticorp, and additional procurement through VFPCK. Of these, 160 markets are newly introduced.

As part of the scheme, farmers are paid 10% above the prevailing market price, while consumers are offered vegetables at rates up to 30% lower than retail prices.