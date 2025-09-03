Pickleball craze peaks with gala tourney in city

The past weekend saw Thiruvananthapuram host a unique sporting event that nudged an already growing trend a step higher. The Trivandrum Pickleball Open, a world ranking 50 event, drew over 100 national-level players to the city.
Among the competitors were Visakh V S, India No 4 in the 35+ category and winner of multiple PWR 100 titles, and Vineet R Nair, a semi-finalist at the Coimbatore Pickleball Open. Several local and state players also vied for the Rs 66,000 prize money and vouchers.
The tournament reflects how fast pickleball has caught on in the city in just a couple of years. Around six or seven courts now exist, and a high-profile one is coming up at Golf Links, Kowdiar, tipped to be among the most scenic in India.
“The players are from all age groups, but the above-35 crowd dominates. It’s an easier version of tennis and badminton, demanding less physical strain while offering similar health benefits. Maybe that’s why it’s becoming popular,” says Ajay Thomas, co-founder of Spinz Academy.
The Spinz, opened earlier this year, is one of the new spaces dedicated to the sport. “In Kochi, too, this is growing fast,” Ajay adds.
Visakh, a city resident and vice-president at a Hyderabad-based MNC, is ranked four among Indian pickleball players and has represented India at the Asian Open in Thailand. When he picked up the game in 2021, few had heard of it.
“Post-pandemic, I was playing at Trivandrum Tennis Club when some US players introduced it. At first it was just a leisure activity on weekends. Soon, around 50 of us were playing on makeshift courts. That led me to represent India, which gave the game a push here. TTC then built an exclusive court, and now the city has about seven, including one at Kowdiar for residents of that locality,” says Visakh, who also serves as state secretary of the Pickleball Association of Kerala.
“From here, it spread to other parts of Kerala. Today there are 25 courts across the state, expected to touch 40 next year.”
Pickleball originated in the US in the 1960s, its quirky name linked to a family dog called Pickle who chased balls. The sport blends elements of badminton, tennis, table tennis and squash. “It’s addictive. People pick it up in minutes and begin hitting flashy shots, which gives a quick sense of achievement. That keeps them coming back,” Visakh says.
Its universal appeal also lies in accessibility. “Even those in their 60s can compete and win. Unlike sports demanding peak fitness in your 20s, pickleball offers longevity,” he adds.
The flagship Saturday event drew 130 entries across categories, including participants from neighbouring states and 15–20 women.
“It was akin to the ATP tours in tennis, and we plan to hold more such tournaments here,” says Jayamurali V, secretary of the Trivandrum District Pickleball Association.
Family teams also turned up. “There were husband-wife pairs, siblings — it shows how accessible the game is. You can even set up a court at home,” says Visakh, who was recently elected to the executive board of the Indian Pickleball Association, now recognised by the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.
The sport’s surge is hardly confined to Kerala. Across India, tennis players, especially Davis Cuppers, find they adapt quickly. Celebrities too have caught the bug, from Saina Nehwal to actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira.
In Thiruvananthapuram, cricketer Sanju Samson has taken to it, while Prince Aditya Varma has become a patron.
“It won’t be long before pickleball enters schools, and maybe even the Olympics,” Visakh concludes.