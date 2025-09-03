Pickleball craze peaks with gala tourney in city

“The players are from all age groups, but the above-35 crowd dominates. It’s an easier version of tennis and badminton, demanding less physical strain while offering similar health benefits. Maybe that’s why it’s becoming popular,” says Ajay Thomas, co-founder of Spinz Academy.

The Spinz, opened earlier this year, is one of the new spaces dedicated to the sport. “In Kochi, too, this is growing fast,” Ajay adds.

Visakh, a city resident and vice-president at a Hyderabad-based MNC, is ranked four among Indian pickleball players and has represented India at the Asian Open in Thailand. When he picked up the game in 2021, few had heard of it.