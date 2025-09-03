Reclaiming the real ‘naadan’ Onam

Early mornings at Punchakkari in Vellayani are usually tranquil, with barely any visitors other than the walkers along the Kireedom bridge and Onam-time herd of YouTubers who come decked and ready for those ‘naadan vibe’ reels.

For farmers like Reghu N, however, it’s anything but leisurely. By sunrise, he and his wife Lathika are deep into work on their 60-cent farm, where vegetables for the sadya platter are set for harvest.

“We started some months ago so the yield would be ready around Onam. The seasonal sale fetches decent profit, which is used to repay the agriculture loan and reinvest in the next cycle” says Reghu, collecting cucumbers for the nearby Vipani centre (market).

While Reghu has been farming for over two decades, more professionals are now embracing farming for the sheer happiness it offers. They get busier during Onam, cultivating vegetables and flowers and selling them in local markets.