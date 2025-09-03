Sasthamangalam residents left high and dry for past six days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the residents of Kochar Road, Sasthamangalam, Onam this year has turned into a season of hardship. Even in the middle of the festive season, nearly 100 families living on the Kochar Road stretch are reeling under acute drinking water crisis owing to apathy from the part of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Residents of Subramanian Lane, Madathu Vilakam Lane, and adjoining areas near the Alakapuri Auditorium have been struggling without regular water supply for the past six days.
Despite repeated pleas, the situation remains unaddressed, forcing families to depend on alternative arrangements for their daily needs. According to local residents, the problem has been identified but the KWA has failed to provide a solution. “It’s been six days since the supply got cut off. Even after pinpointing the issue, the authorities are unable to fix it. There is no pressure in the line, so we hardly get any water. At night, we receive water only for name’s sake,” said Vayalar Madhavankutty, a resident of Subramanian Lane. He added that his extended family had come together for Onam celebrations, but the water crisis had turned the festive days into a period of distress.
Prathap Kumar, another resident, blamed KWA’s inefficiency. “They say they cannot even locate the valve that controls the pressure. So many families are suffering and they have no proper idea of the water supply lines. Their excuse is that at least we are getting a little water for drinking, which is supposedly better than nothing. This is unacceptable,” he said.
Sasthamangalam ward councillor Madhusoodanan Nair confirmed that the crisis has left around 100 households in despair. “I haven’t slept properly for days, because families keep calling me round the clock. People are in distress. We try to arrange tanker supply in some places, but in many lanes tankers simply cannot reach. Residents are helpless,” he said.
The Kochar Road Residents’ Association (KORAS) has also stepped in, formally petitioning the MLA, ward councillor, and the KWA to act without delay.
“This is the time of the year when families gather for celebrations. It is heartbreaking that people are forced to struggle for something as basic as drinking water during Onam,” said V Ramankutty, secretary of KORAS.
An official of KWA claimed that in some areas water supply has been restored.
“We are working round-the-clock but we are yet to find the leak to resolve the crisis. We cannot cut open the road which was recently tarred looking for leaks.
Hence we have informed the residents to report if they find any leak in the surrounding areas. We are trying our best to solve the crisis before Onam,” said the official.