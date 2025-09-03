Sasthamangalam residents left high and dry for past six days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the residents of Kochar Road, Sasthamangalam, Onam this year has turned into a season of hardship. Even in the middle of the festive season, nearly 100 families living on the Kochar Road stretch are reeling under acute drinking water crisis owing to apathy from the part of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Residents of Subramanian Lane, Madathu Vilakam Lane, and adjoining areas near the Alakapuri Auditorium have been struggling without regular water supply for the past six days.

Despite repeated pleas, the situation remains unaddressed, forcing families to depend on alternative arrangements for their daily needs. According to local residents, the problem has been identified but the KWA has failed to provide a solution. “It’s been six days since the supply got cut off. Even after pinpointing the issue, the authorities are unable to fix it. There is no pressure in the line, so we hardly get any water. At night, we receive water only for name’s sake,” said Vayalar Madhavankutty, a resident of Subramanian Lane. He added that his extended family had come together for Onam celebrations, but the water crisis had turned the festive days into a period of distress.

Prathap Kumar, another resident, blamed KWA’s inefficiency. “They say they cannot even locate the valve that controls the pressure. So many families are suffering and they have no proper idea of the water supply lines. Their excuse is that at least we are getting a little water for drinking, which is supposedly better than nothing. This is unacceptable,” he said.