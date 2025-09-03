Women should be more aware of their rights: P Sathidevi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting that the contributions of the Women’s Commission in the last 30 years had been instrumental in raising women’ s digniity, the commission president, P Sathidevi, mentioned that women should be more aware about their rights in the current period of social change.

She was speaking after the district-level sitting of the commission at the Cotton Hill School on Tuesday.

Emphasising that women have been stepping into different work streams and the issues there need to be addressed, she pointed out that the Women’s Commission has been running multiple campaigns across districts for women, to spread awareness about their rights. “The commission has been able to resolve maximum concerns raised by women, be it in households, workplaces, and public areas,” Sathidevi said.

She also mentioned that being a quasi-judicial body, the Women’s Commission is working proactively put forward suggestions to the government for a better position for women in society. The sitting was led by members of the women’s commission and police officers, among others.