KTU syndicate’s move to reappoint registrar, CoE after term expiry likely to face legal challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the raging controversy over the appointment of vice-chancellors to various universities, the decision of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) syndicate to “reappoint” the registrar and controller of examinations (CoE) — several months after the end of their term — is likely to end up in a legal tangle.

On completion of their four-year terms, the two officials, who were on deputation from affiliated engineering colleges, were reverted to their parent institutions six months ago.

University rules only permit reappointment of officials in service. Once an official has been formally relieved, he or she can only be considered through a fresh recruitment process. “If there is any lapse or break in service, the procedure for fresh appointment under Section 10 of the KTU Act must be followed in its entirety,” a university source pointed out.

Interestingly, the university also issued a notification to fill the two vacancies and received applications from qualified persons. “Reappointment at this juncture, despite the ongoing statutory process, is irregular and undermines the sanctity of fair selection,” the source added.

“With the applicants likely to move legally against the syndicate’s decision, the two crucial posts are likely to remain vacant indefinitely. Keeping such important posts vacant for months on end would affect the smooth administration of the varsity,” a senior academic cautioned.

Meanwhile, whistleblower group Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has approached Governor Rajendra Arlekar pointing out that appointment to the two positions should be made only through the proper statutory procedure to ensure legality, transparency, and fairness.