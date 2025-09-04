No way in, no way out: KSEB cabling work cuts off Vattiyoorkavu homes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Vattiyoorkavu spent a tense Tuesday night stranded in their own homes after underground cabling work by the KSEB left an entire stretch inaccessible.

The work, carried out on the road behind the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, saw trenches dug along nearly one kilometre, blocking entry to houses and preventing the movement of emergency vehicles.

The digging began on Tuesday evening and continued past midnight, with the stretch only restored by early Wednesday morning. However, families alleged that KSEB had ignored basic safety and civic concerns in the method of execution.

“It is a welcome and much-needed initiative, but is this how such work should be done? Even ambulances couldn’t enter the area. Two-wheelers struggled to pass through on Tuesday night. If KSEB continues in this way, senior citizens here are at real risk,” said Madhu, a resident who was seen struggling with his scooter on the dug-up road.

When TNIE raised the issue with KSEB’s Vattiyoorkavu section on Tuesday night, officials admitted they were unable to act immediately. “We cannot do anything at night. But, we will enquire and see why it was carried out in such a manner,” said a senior KSEB officer. Police too were alerted by TNIE but expressed helplessness in dealing with the disruption. Senior KSEB engineers could not confirm whether they had even inspected the site.