Governor Arlekar, Suresh Gopi visit actor Madhu, convey Onam greetings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Thiruvonam, Governor Rajendra Arlekar visited veteran actor Madhu on Thursday to convey Onam greetings. Governor arrived at Madhu’s residence in Kannammoola with traditional Onam gifts, including kasavumundu, upperi, sharkkaravaratti, pappadam, fruits, and payasam. He was accompanied by his wife Anagha Arlekar, grandson Srihari, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

According to Raj Bhavan, the governor enquired about Madhu’s health and said it was a matter of pride to be able to meet Kerala’s beloved actor on the auspicious occasion of Onam and spend some time with him. He described Madhu as a guiding figure for Malayalam cinema, noting that the actor has contributed not only to Malayalam films but also to other languages.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi was also with the governor. He also felicitated Madhu by draping a shawl around him and presenting him with an Onakkodi (traditional Onam attire). He also remarked that Madhu was among the pioneers of new-generation cinema in Malayalam. Suresh Gopi also said that Madhu had acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film ‘Saat Hindustani’. The governor was surprised on hearing this.

Madhu’s daughter Dr Uma J Nair, her husband Krishnakumar, and other relatives welcomed the governor and Union minister.