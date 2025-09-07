Halal concerns and hefty fee cloud operations of modernised abattoir in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city corporation has inaugurated the state’s first fully modernised abattoir, its operations are yet to gather full steam amid concerns raised by butchers and meat traders. After remaining shut for over a decade, the city corporation inaugurated the slaughterhouse, modernised at a cost of Rs 10 crore, very recently.
The civic body’s decision to levy a slaughtering fee of Rs 1,500 for large animals has come as a heavy blow to the butchers and meat vendors. Meat traders warn that the steep charges, coupled with transportation costs, could push meat prices, which currently hover around Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg. With the opening of the slaughterhouse, the civic body is planning to put an end to illegal slaughtering and meat vending.
Shafeeq Abdul Rahman, a representative of butchers and meat traders, said that the slaughtering fee is not affordable for them. “As many as 100 traditional workers involved in slaughtering will lose their jobs after the transition. We want the government to give them some relief as they are losing their jobs permanently. The high slaughtering fee, along with the transportation cost, will eventually reflect in the meat prices,” said Shafeeq.
The agreement with the agency stipulates an annual rent arrangement, under which the contractor will pay Rs 75 per large animal and Rs 15 per small animal to the corporation, with a 10% annual hike.
Butchers have also voiced concerns over the transition to a largely mechanised slaughtering process, arguing that it does not take into account halal practices, which are essential to a significant section of consumers. “Eighty percent of people involved in this business are from the Muslim community and they will not agree to a fully mechanised system without following halal practices. We will be raising all these issue with the authorities,” said Shafeeq.
The new slaughterhouse, which has a handling capacity of 50 to 75 animals, is equipped with an effluent treatment plant (ETP), biogas units, chilling rooms, odour control systems, and a rendering plant for waste management. More than 70% of operations are mechanised, designed to ensure hygienic, safe, and environmentally sustainable meat production.
According to civic authorities, minor works are still remaining at the abattoir. “The work of the biofilter will be completed within two weeks. Once the work is completed, we will officially announce a deadline to make the transition. Prior to that, we will be meeting the stakeholders. We will sensitise the butchers and meat vendors on the new system. The meeting will be held this week,” said the official.
“Putting an end to illegal slaughtering at Vallakadavu and the surrounding areas of the airport will be given top priority,” the official added.