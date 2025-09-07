Halal concerns and hefty fee cloud operations of modernised abattoir in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city corporation has inaugurated the state’s first fully modernised abattoir, its operations are yet to gather full steam amid concerns raised by butchers and meat traders. After remaining shut for over a decade, the city corporation inaugurated the slaughterhouse, modernised at a cost of Rs 10 crore, very recently.

The civic body’s decision to levy a slaughtering fee of Rs 1,500 for large animals has come as a heavy blow to the butchers and meat vendors. Meat traders warn that the steep charges, coupled with transportation costs, could push meat prices, which currently hover around Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg. With the opening of the slaughterhouse, the civic body is planning to put an end to illegal slaughtering and meat vending.

Shafeeq Abdul Rahman, a representative of butchers and meat traders, said that the slaughtering fee is not affordable for them. “As many as 100 traditional workers involved in slaughtering will lose their jobs after the transition. We want the government to give them some relief as they are losing their jobs permanently. The high slaughtering fee, along with the transportation cost, will eventually reflect in the meat prices,” said Shafeeq.

The agreement with the agency stipulates an annual rent arrangement, under which the contractor will pay Rs 75 per large animal and Rs 15 per small animal to the corporation, with a 10% annual hike.