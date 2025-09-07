Kerala’s child mortality rate lower than that of US, says health minister Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s child mortality rate is now less than that of the US. “Kerala’s child mortality rate is 5 per 1,000 births, lowest in the country as per the latest Sample Registration System report. Infant mortality rate for the United States is 5.6. Kerala’s mortality is lower than that of developed countries,” Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Saturday. The minister congratulated health workers and other stakeholders who worked for this.

Kerala’s infant mortality rate is below 4 pc as against the national figure of 18. This too is on a par with developed countries. Kerala could bring down the child mortality rate from 6 in 2021 to 5.

The minister said the government was giving much importance to infant, child and maternal care. Steps were taken to raise the standards of all hospitals with delivery care. Sixteen hospitals in the state won national LaQshya certification and six hospitals won national MusQan certification. Kerala is the first state to implement a mother and child friendly hospital initiative. Comprehensive newborn screening facility is available at all hospitals offering delivery care.

The government also runs the Hridyam scheme to identify and treat children with congenital heart diseases. So far 8,450 children were given free heart surgeries. “Kerala has the same child mortality rate for urban and rural areas. Intensive care units for infants have been established in hospitals including those in tribal and coastal areas. Healthcare facilities are available to urban and rural populations alike,” she said.