Governor to flag off procession to mark Onam fete conclusion on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar will flag off the closing procession of the Onam celebration at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state ministers, and cultural icons are expected to participate in the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said in a press conference on Sunday.

The procession from Vellayambalam to East Fort will start by 4 pm and feature nearly 1,000 artists performing 91 art forms. Reflecting the theme ‘unity in diversity’, the procession will exhibit various art forms from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Indian army’s band team will also be part of the event.

It will also see 59 floats, under themes of Kerala’s culture, tradition, cinema, literature, women’s safety, empowerment, science, and technology. Additional 60 floats, depicting the state government’s developmental activities, will also be there. All the floats have been prepared by adhering to the green protocol, Sivankutty said.