Homestay fraud: Minister Sivankutty assures swift action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upon receiving a complaint about a homestay fraud allegation at the Gandhari Amman Kovil road, Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday visited the site and ensured immediate police action in the issue.

The minister, who was accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and MLA I B Satheesh, acted upon a complaint filed by Nedumangad natives Naseera Beevi and her daughter Nevin Sulthana.

According to Naseera, they entered into an agreement to run a homestay in the city with Shaiju Abbas and paid an advance sum of Rs 5 lakh. But issues worsened when Shaiju left the work incomplete and the building’s electricity and water connection payments were irregular.

When repeated requests to him, including the return of their advance, went in vain, the victims approached the minister at his residence in Rose House here.

During his visit, minister Sivankutty also instructed CPI(M) Thampanoor local committee to provide food and other requirements to the family.