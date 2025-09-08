Vizhinjam port sets new benchmark by handling vessel with 16.95 m draft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport has set a new operational benchmark by handling MSC Virginia, a container vessel with a draft of 16.95 metres – the second-highest draft ever handled in India.

The ship departed for Spain on Sunday morning after completing cargo operations at the port. MSC Virginia had arrived at Vizhinjam from Adani Mundra Port with a draft of 16 metres. Following the handling of nearly 5,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo, the draft increased to 16.95 metres, marking a new record for the port.

A ship’s draft refers to the vertical distance between the waterline and the lowest point of the hull (the keel). It essentially indicates how deep the vessel sits in the water, which in turn determines the minimum depth of water a port must have to safely accommodate the ship.

Prior to this, the highest recorded draft at Vizhinjam was 16.8 metres. So far, 17 vessels with drafts exceeding 16.5 metres have been received at the port.

Vizhinjam’s natural depth of 18 to 20 metres is considered a major advantage, and this development further underscores its capability to handle some of the largest container vessels in global maritime trade.