Eurekaaa...and the awesome threesome

So, it was natural that their professions did not satisfy their creative angst. “We would call one another and often speak about the frustration we felt. And also about how much we wanted to do what we longed for. We even discussed plots and content we might work on. Those ideas are still with us, and will be unravelled in our works in due course, including films,” says Devraj.

The frustration didn’t let them stay in their jobs for long and nudged them to resign and start Team Eureka.



“The name too evolved almost naturally, as with the origin of the word. We had a strong base of friends and well-wishers who constantly guided us and pushed us to think better. Even now, when we make content for our reels or short films, we run it past them and get their go-ahead. For content, it was this base we turned to — their stories, the incidents that happened with them and us, the situations we had witnessed… everything we have seen or done,” says Devraj.