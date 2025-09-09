Onam rush leaves Thiruvananthapuram gasping, but multi-level parking lies underused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city has been choking, gasping for air due to traffic congestion during the ongoing Onam Week celebrations even as the state’s largest multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Palayam remains woefully underutilised.

Ironically, vehicles are being parked right in front of the complex while the `30-crore facility that can accommodate 300 cars continues to record poor occupancy. Even on peak Onam days, only around 200 vehicles were parked at the facility. People are hesitant to park in the facility even during peak hours and prefer parking in the yard or the byroads near to it, an official at the MLCP said.

Set up by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and opened to the public last year, the facility was designed as a solution to the capital’s worsening parking woes. However, officials said its occupancy has hardly crossed 50%.

SCTL officials said they plan to take the issue up at the upcoming traffic advisory committee meeting. “Initially, traffic authorities had restricted parking in the stretch to encourage use of the MLCP. It is no longer happening. Now, motorists freely park on roadsides, adding to congestion. The MLCP on the corporation office premises is also underutilised,” said an official.