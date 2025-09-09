Thiruvananthapuram to host EMC-Kerala’s two-day international conference from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will host a two-day international workshop organised by the Energy Management Centre (EMC)-Kerala under the state’s department of power on the topic ‘Energy Efficiency, Conservation and Transition for Achieving Net Zero and Sustainable Development Goals’ from Tuesday (September 9).

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty will inaugurate the workshop at 10 am on Tuesday at EMC. While Puneet Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Power Department) will welcome the gathering, Amitava Bandopadhyay, Director General, Centre for Science and Technology of the Non-aligned and Other Developing Countries (NAM S&T Centre) will deliver the opening remarks.

K Ravi Raman, Member, State Planning Board, will deliver a special address at the inaugural event, to be presided over by Kazhakkoottam MLA and former Minister Kadakampally Surendran. As many as 10 lectures will be delivered by various stakeholders in the power sector, spread across three technical sessions on the first day.

The international speakers on Day One of the workshop are: Kimari Main Patrick of the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Kenya; Ahmed Hamza, Secretary of the Electricity and Energy Research Council, Egypt. Muhammad Mokhzaini Azizan, Deputy Director, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and Proud Mundenda, Senior Manager, Information Technology, Innovation, Research and Development, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, Zimbabwe.