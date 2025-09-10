Former dist collector M Nandakumar passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Thiruvananthapuram district collector and PRD director M Nandakumar, 69, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in the city.

He had been in coma after a brain surgery that led to allegations of medical negligence. A case was registered.

Nandakumar was appointed Thiruvananthapuram district collector in October 2011.

He is survived by wife N S Sreelatha (retired assistant registrar, Cooperative Department), children N S Vishnu Nandan (University of Calgary, Canada), N S Parvathy Nandan (Kerala Gramin Bank), and son-in-law U Krishnanunni (Judicial First Class Magistrate, Adoor). The cremation will be held at Santhikavadam at 5.30 pm.