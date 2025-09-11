Eight institutions form 'Thiruvananthapuram cluster' to drive interdisciplinary innovation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, eight of the country’s leading research institutions based in Thiruvananthapuram have come together to form the ‘Thiruvananthapuram Cluster,’ a collaborative effort aimed at advancing interdisciplinary research in science and technology.
The partnership, formalised on Wednesday, is expected to accelerate innovation by combining expertise across a wide range of specialisations.
The agreement was signed at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Poojappura, with directors from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and SCTIMST itself in attendance.
Together, these institutions represent nearly 700 scientists working across diverse disciplines such as biotechnology, space science, earth studies, medical technology and computational research.
The collaboration will facilitate joint research efforts, shared access to facilities, and coordinated funding applications, thereby quickening the pace of innovation.
Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, highlighted the unique nature of the collaboration. “No other city has such a concentrated cluster of expertise. We hope to push for a formal recognition of the ‘Thiruvananthapuram Cluster’ by the government, akin to the ‘Pune Hub’. This will enhance the region’s visibility, attract funding, and enable large-scale multidisciplinary research,” he said.
Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of SCTIMST, outlined the framework for the collaboration. Under this framework, specific focus areas will be identified and each institution will be assigned nodal responsibilities to drive progress in those domains. He emphasised that joint funding applications would lead to focused and time-bound delivery of research and technology transfer.
Dr Chandrabhas Narayana, Director of RGCB, pointed out that the interdisciplinary nature of the cluster could significantly benefit the upcoming Rs 250-crore bio-cluster project. He added that such collaboration would be instrumental in addressing major health challenges facing the country.
Dr J N Moorthy, Director of IISER, stressed that the initiative would help translate high-quality scientific research into practical applications. Dr Dipankar Banerjee, Director of IIST, noted that the knowledge cluster would enhance productivity and gain relevance as India prepares for human spaceflight missions and increased private sector participation in space technologies.
Some institutions have already begun leveraging shared facilities to initiate translational research projects. E Magesh, Director General of C-DAC, emphasised the importance of breaking down disciplinary boundaries to enable technology adoption that benefits the general public.