Eight institutions form 'Thiruvananthapuram cluster' to drive interdisciplinary innovation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, eight of the country’s leading research institutions based in Thiruvananthapuram have come together to form the ‘Thiruvananthapuram Cluster,’ a collaborative effort aimed at advancing interdisciplinary research in science and technology.

The partnership, formalised on Wednesday, is expected to accelerate innovation by combining expertise across a wide range of specialisations.

The agreement was signed at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Poojappura, with directors from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and SCTIMST itself in attendance.

Together, these institutions represent nearly 700 scientists working across diverse disciplines such as biotechnology, space science, earth studies, medical technology and computational research.

The collaboration will facilitate joint research efforts, shared access to facilities, and coordinated funding applications, thereby quickening the pace of innovation.