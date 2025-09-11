Health minister Veena George announces study on sudden cardiac deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said that the health department is planning to conduct a study on the rising cases of heart diseases among youth, following several incidents of sudden cardiac deaths.

She also spoke about creating community awareness on life-saving procedures, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an emergency procedure used during cardiac arrest, in connection with the upcoming World Heart Day.

The minister’s remarks came during the release of 10 Commandments on Clinical Cardiology, a book authored by Dr Mathew Iype, professor of cardiology at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

At the event, senior doctors expressed concern over the shift away from clinical approaches in cardiology, with many specialists focusing more on interventional procedures.

“Clinical cardiology has been neglected,” said Dr C G Bahuleyan, a pioneer of interventional cardiology in Kerala. “Some cardiologists don’t even use a stethoscope anymore.”

Dr Bahuleyan received the first copy of Dr Iype’s book from the minister. Dr Harikrishnan S, professor and head of the cardiology department at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, emphasised the irreplaceable role of clinical evaluation.