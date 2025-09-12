Landowners move Kerala HC over delay in compensation in ORR project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Land owners who surrendered their land for the Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) project have approached the High Court alleging that compensation for properties acquired three years ago has not yet been disbursed. As many as 5,000 families are in a spot of bother after the 3D notification was issued.

The land owners are unable to use their land for cultivation, avail education or medical loans, construct homes or even repair their dilapidated houses. The ORR Land Owners Welfare Association president Ajith G Nair, in a press release issued here, said that people parted with land and their properties for the state’s progress but now they are in a deep financial crisis.

The petition filed by five landowners on September 9 pointed out that the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had directed authorities to pay compensation by July 7, 2025, but the order remains unexecuted. Petitioners alleged that both the Central and state governments are citing ‘alignment changes’ to delay payments, despite completing acquisition procedures years ago.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, the High Court admitted the case and issued notices. The Central Government Counsel took notice for the Union Government and NHAI, while the Government Pleader appeared for the State. The next hearing of the case will be held on September 30.