GV Raja Sports School on track to regain its past glory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school that once produced Olympians for the country, but then moved away from the limelight, has now set its sights high — help fulfil India’s aspirations in the 2036 Olympics. G V Raja Sports School, a first-of-its-kind-initiative in the state, is preparing for an ambitious revamp to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem. The focus is on putting in place systems for sustained training to enable the sportspersons under its wings to attain global standards.

Currently recognised as a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, the school authorities are attempting to establish a college alongside it, acquire additional land, and enhance infrastructure facilities, including playgrounds and swimming pools.“The school carries a legacy of its own and we want to continue that by integrating latest developments to cater to the nation’s sports interests,” Sports and Youth Affairs Director Vishnu Raj P told TNIE.

The government is analysing the operational and infrastructure development costs involved in the proposed plans, after which a final approval will be given, he added.