GV Raja Sports School on track to regain its past glory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school that once produced Olympians for the country, but then moved away from the limelight, has now set its sights high — help fulfil India’s aspirations in the 2036 Olympics. G V Raja Sports School, a first-of-its-kind-initiative in the state, is preparing for an ambitious revamp to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem. The focus is on putting in place systems for sustained training to enable the sportspersons under its wings to attain global standards.
Currently recognised as a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, the school authorities are attempting to establish a college alongside it, acquire additional land, and enhance infrastructure facilities, including playgrounds and swimming pools.“The school carries a legacy of its own and we want to continue that by integrating latest developments to cater to the nation’s sports interests,” Sports and Youth Affairs Director Vishnu Raj P told TNIE.
The government is analysing the operational and infrastructure development costs involved in the proposed plans, after which a final approval will be given, he added.
Plans for higher education
Proposals have been submitted to the government regarding the setting up of a college alongside the G V Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram. “Our aim is to bring continuity in education here, from upper primary classes to post-graduate courses, so that students can receive long-term, rigorous training,” said Pradeep C S, an additional director with the sports department.
School Principal Surendran M K said some students stop their sports activities after passing out of the school. “This could be due to their personal situations,” he said.
Stressing the benefits of sustained education at the same place, the school’s high performance manager, P T Joseph, said, “We will be able to retain more talents, provide intensive training, and offer them sports-related courses.”
Though the school provides formal education from Classes 6 to 12, the institution houses select students to continue their education with its support. Under this ‘elite’ scheme launched last year, the school supports seven students who train and reside within the campus even while pursuing their studies at different colleges in the city.
New infra on the anvil
With those under the scheme performing well in sports meets, the authorities are trying to increase the number of seats. The construction of a new boys’ hostel, with guest room facilities, will soon begin near the school, on 3.47 acres allotted to the institution.
A sports medicine centre — for physiotherapy and rehabilitation of injured athletes — is nearing completion.
The school had also proposed to acquire an additional 20 acres, where the authorities are planning to build more playgrounds, biomedical facilities, and swimming pools. “Though swimming is not a focus sport for the school, pool activities involving water-based exercise and relaxation will help with recovery for students,” Joseph said.
A sports science laboratory, which will support talent identification and monitoring through biomedical analyses that involve detailed scientific tests of students’ bodies and performances, has also been proposed. More hostels, especially for girls, will be required as the number of students pursuing higher education increases.
Call for natural turf
Even as it possesses high-end facilities like artificial (synthetic grass) surfaces for football and hockey, a multipurpose indoor stadium and a synthetic track for athletics, the school lacks a natural playground for general training. “Though synthetic track is the best for professional training, natural tracks are ideal for beginners,” Principal Surendran said.
Joseph, the high performance manager, pointed out that natural ground can be used for enhanced training in events like javelin throw. While a lack of space remains a concern, he added that these issues can be resolved if the government approves land acquisition.