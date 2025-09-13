IAV-developed antibody test aims to identify hidden Nipah pathways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With recurrent Nipah outbreaks leaving more questions than answers, the state has launched a critical sero-surveillance initiative aimed at uncovering hidden transmission pathways. A new testing kit, developed by the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV), is at the core of the effort — designed to detect Nipah antibodies in both humans and animals.

With no conclusive understanding yet of how the virus makes the leap from bats to humans, this surveillance aims to identify possible intermediate animal hosts by analysing blood samples for antibodies.

What sets this kit apart is its versatility: Unlike conventional approaches that require separate testing kits for each species, the IAV kit, which employs pseudovirion technology, can detect antibodies in both humans and multiple animal species. According to experts, this may help determine whether subclinical infections in animals or humans will potentially evolve into more severe forms of the disease. Crucially, the testing process does not require a biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory -- a major breakthrough, given that Kerala currently lacks such a facility.

“We still don’t know how Nipah is transmitted from bats to humans. While we know that bats carry antibodies and humans fall ill, the spillover mechanism remains elusive,” said Dr Easwaran Sreekumar, director of Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram-based IAV. “Traditional studies are limited because the virus often isn’t detectable in blood, and handling it typically requires a BSL-4 lab. This new assay system gives us a way forward,” he added.