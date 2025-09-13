Special health clinic for women to be launched on September 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has announced that special wellness clinics for women will be launched at all 5,415 public health centres across the state. The clinics will function on every Tuesday. These clinics will focus on identifying and addressing a range of health issues, including malnutrition, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer screening, among others.

The initiative is set to be officially launched on September 16. The minister urged women to make the most of this opportunity by attending the clinics and undergoing necessary health check-ups. She also called on health workers to actively encourage women in their communities to participate. Veena George made the announcement while addressing health workers via Facebook Live.

Aardra Keralam Award

The minister announced the ‘Aardra Keralam Award 2023-24’ for local self-government institutions (LSGIs) that have shown outstanding performance in the health sector. The award recognises the significant contributions made by LSGIs through the comprehensive health projects implemented in collaboration with the health department.

These initiatives have brought about notable improvements in the state’s healthcare system. In the first prize category, the Vellinezhi grama panchayat in Palakkad, Palluruthy block panchayat in Ernakulam, Idukki district panchayat, Guruvayur municipality in Thrissur and the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation have each been awarded Rs 10 lakh for their outstanding contributions.

For the second prize, the Maneed Grama Panchayat in Ernakulam, Neeleswaram Block Panchayat in Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta District Panchayat, Mattannur Municipality in Kannur, and the Kollam municipal corporation have been selected. They will receive cash awards ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.