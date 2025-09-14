55 years on, families evicted for setting up ISRO-VSSC await jobs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As India gears up to set up a space station much above the Earth, commoners on the land are left jobless. Fifty-five years and three generations have passed since families were evicted from their land in Veli here, for what is now known as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Considering the issue, the High Court had directed the VSSC in August to look into the issue and solve the job crisis within four months.

Over 550 families were displaced from 1962 to 1975, for setting up the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS, as it was known before renaming as VSSC) here, said local people. In return, the people were told that one person from each family would be given a permanent job here within three generations, as per a meeting held in 1970, which was even attended by Vikram Sarabhai. Decades down the line, promises remain unfulfilled as 47 eligible candidates are yet to receive any intimation about their jobs.

“From these 550 families, 301 people were employed in various fields initially. Willing people from close to 200 families stopped trying for this, as they felt that efforts were futile, leaving the future of the remaining 47 in ambiguity,” said Veli Varghese, president of the ISRO Evictee’s Labour Contract Co-operative Society. Varghese had been at the forefront of the legal battle for this since 2018.

“My grandfather decided to give the land for the development of our country, to which we don’t have any issue. But aren’t we worthy of getting something back?” asks Reshma R S, 35, a job-expecting candidate. Belonging to the third generation of the evictee, she herself has attended VSSC interviews seven times.