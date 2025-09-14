Kerala Cabinet approves bill to allow sale of sandalwood grown on private land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has approved a draft bill that allows sandalwood trees grown on private land to be cut and sold through the forest department. The bill is intended to encourage sandalwood farming by ensuring that the sale amount reaches the farmer directly.

Currently, even if a sandalwood tree is stolen from private land, the land owner is held legally responsible. Existing rules only permit the cutting of dead or dangerous trees or those required to be removed for house construction.

Under the new bill, only sandalwood trees on private land will be eligible for sale. Trees on land allotted by the revenue department or in government reserved area will not be covered. To grant title deed (pattayam) for the land, amendments need to be made to the land ownership and revenue laws.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that the market price of sandalwood now ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000 per kg. He said the new bill will make sandalwood farming more attractive to private land owners.

The bill also introduces a provision to compound minor offence cases with the permission of the court. At present, there is no system to settle such offences just by paying a penalty.