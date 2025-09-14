Kerala tops inflation list again; BJP blames it on LDF’s failed policies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has emerged as the state with the highest inflation in India for the eighth consecutive month, sparking sharp criticism from the BJP state leadership. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar blamed the mismanagement of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government for the state’s worsening economic situation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar pointed to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which showed Kerala’s inflation rate in August at a staggering 9.4 percent, while the national average dropped to 2.07%.

“This sharp contrast is clear evidence of the state government’s incompetence,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that while the Central government has successfully kept inflation below the 4 percent target set by the Reserve Bank of India, the state’s inflation continues to spiral uncontrollably.

He further noted that Congress-ruled Karnataka followed Kerala with high inflation, while BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh (0.26%), Rajasthan (0.99%), Madhya Pradesh (1.24%), and Gujarat (1.24%) showed significantly lower rates.

Chandrasekhar accused the state government of adopting policies that debilitate the state’s economy, in stark contrast to the Central government’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s financial health. “While the Modi government is driving India toward economic progress, the state government is engaged in actions that only worsen the situation for its people,” he said.

According to the BJP leader, the real impact of the state’s inflation is hidden in the form of additional tax burdens imposed by the state government. He pointed out that over 175 items across the country have seen price reductions thanks to GST reforms, but such benefits have not reached the people of the state, who are instead grappling with steep price hikes.