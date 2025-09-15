Gen-Alpha Krishnas frolic through Shobha Yathra on Krishna Jayanti

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city roads geared up to welcome children dressed as little Lord Krishnas and Gopikas, the crowd was delighted by a modern twist to the traditional celebration. Many young Krishnas sported stylish sunglasses, adding a touch of flair to their costumes.

Alongside the iconic peacock feathers, some also adorned their heads with vibrant flowers. In place of Krishna’s classic flute, a few children carried their favourite toys, showcasing their personal preferences. Reflecting the spirited energy of Gen Alpha, some even cheered for football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo while fully decked out in festive attire, bringing a lively, contemporary charm to the Shobha Yatra on Sunday evening.

Member of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmibai, inaugurated the Mega Shobha Yathra at Palayam, here. The procession, organised by Balagokulam, went on till the Pazhavangadi Temple at East Fort.

Beginning at 5pm, the procession was joined by the gatherings from different parts of the city, including Poojappura, Vanchiyoor, PMG junction, etc, at the city’s centre. Some devotees, who dressed up as Krishna and Gopikas, came in wheelchairs to express their love and faith. Krishnas and Gopikas performing dance before the church and mosque at Palayam became a sight of religious harmony.