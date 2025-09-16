Concern over safety of pools after amoebic infection at Akkulam pool

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent detection of amoebic meningoencephalitis in a teenager who had used the swimming pool at Akkulam Tourist Village has sparked anxiety among regular swimmers and parents in the capital. The rare but fatal brain infection has forced authorities to shut down the Akkulam pool.

The deadly infection has claimed 17 lives in the last nine months in the state, with seven reported in September alone.

“My 14-year-old has been attending swimming sessions for the past three years, but we stopped soon after hearing about the Akkulam incident. We always believed ponds and open water bodies were unsafe, but learning that such an infection can come from a pool is frightening. I am really scared to send my son back. I feel chances are high to contract the disease as people spend longer hours in the pool. No water body is safe anymore,” said Jisha S, a concerned parent.

At the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium swimming pool, which sees 350 to 400 users daily, the management has stepped up screening and water-quality checks. An official in-charge of the pool said that they checked samples both from the pool and rest room and that it is safe.

“We follow strict protocol and majority of the people coming here are regular users. Even professional swimmers come here. We filter and chlorinate the pool every day and carry out deep cleaning once a week. We are keeping in check the quality of water. People know the standards we keep, and hence, those who come regularly continue to come,” said the official.