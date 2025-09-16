International award to Mayor Arya Rajendran triggers social media debate over its 'credibility'

Critics allege that the World Book of Records is a private entity run by two individuals in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and that awards are often handed out in exchange for payment.

The inclusion of “Arya Rajendran CPI(M)” on the certificate raised further concerns. Many asked why a political party’s name was mentioned on an award that supposedly recognised civic achievements.

A few questioned whether the UK Parliament had officially endorsed a certificate with such political branding. Adding fuel to the debate were questions about who paid for the travel and award-related expenses.

The mayor has not yet responded publicly to these concerns.

Netizens also pointed out that Birmingham settled Santosh Shukla, Sujitha Shukla and Nikhita Bhattacharya are the owners of the organisation and that several celebrities and politicians have received similar awards in the past.

The Corporation or Arya Rajendran is yet to release an official clarification.

Deputy Mayor and other Corporation officials refused to comment on the issue when contacted.

Mayor is currently abroad and is expected to return on Thursday. “This is nothing but a scam. The so-called award comes from a private company, and it is clearly fabricated. What is worse is that the Mayor seems to have travelled using public funds. They talk about sustainability, but there is no visible sustainable development on the ground. It is all show, no substance,” said BJP councillor Karamana Ajith.