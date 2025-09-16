No info about family, Muslim man steps in for Hindu woman’s last rites in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Safeer lost his mother 24 years ago. “Not a single day passes without me remembering her. When Rakhi amma passed, it hit me the same way,” said Safeer, the ward member of Chittattumukku in Kadinamkulam panchayat.

This was why Safeer, a practising Muslim, stepped in last Friday to conduct the last rites of Rakhi, 44, a person with intellectual disabilities, as per the Hindu tradition. “There is no need to focus on religion for that,” he said.

A native of Chhattisgarh, Rakhi had been a resident at the Benedict Menni Psycho Social Rehabilitation Centre in Kadinamkulam for the past two-and-a-half years. She was diagnosed with breast and liver cancer soon after admission. As her health deteriorated, Rakhi made a wish that her last rites be performed as per Hindu customs. However, she had no memory of her family, and the staff at the Christian-run centre could not trace her roots beyond her name and home state.

“They contacted me soon after her passing. I have always believed that if someone expresses a last wish, especially someone so vulnerable, we must honour it,” said Safeer. He has done this before, too. In fact, just two weeks ago, he once again played the role of a son when he performed the final rites of another Hindu woman from the centre, Sudakshina from Nagaroor. “We managed to locate her brother and daughter, but both had mental problems and couldn’t carry out the rites. I did what I could,” said Safeer.