No info about family, Muslim man steps in for Hindu woman’s last rites in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Safeer lost his mother 24 years ago. “Not a single day passes without me remembering her. When Rakhi amma passed, it hit me the same way,” said Safeer, the ward member of Chittattumukku in Kadinamkulam panchayat.
This was why Safeer, a practising Muslim, stepped in last Friday to conduct the last rites of Rakhi, 44, a person with intellectual disabilities, as per the Hindu tradition. “There is no need to focus on religion for that,” he said.
A native of Chhattisgarh, Rakhi had been a resident at the Benedict Menni Psycho Social Rehabilitation Centre in Kadinamkulam for the past two-and-a-half years. She was diagnosed with breast and liver cancer soon after admission. As her health deteriorated, Rakhi made a wish that her last rites be performed as per Hindu customs. However, she had no memory of her family, and the staff at the Christian-run centre could not trace her roots beyond her name and home state.
“They contacted me soon after her passing. I have always believed that if someone expresses a last wish, especially someone so vulnerable, we must honour it,” said Safeer. He has done this before, too. In fact, just two weeks ago, he once again played the role of a son when he performed the final rites of another Hindu woman from the centre, Sudakshina from Nagaroor. “We managed to locate her brother and daughter, but both had mental problems and couldn’t carry out the rites. I did what I could,” said Safeer.
In the case of Rakhi, he said. “I don’t know if I performed the rites exactly as they should. However, I did it with the full knowledge I had and with help from friends. I believe it would be accepted by any god. The person at the Santhi Theeram crematorium guided me. The Imam of the local Jamaath congratulated me. He told me, ‘You did the right thing by considering a dead person as your own’,” he said.
He visits the centre often, speaking to residents, checking in on their health and supporting the staff. “I would do this for anyone. Even if no one supports me. My religion has taught me to give utmost respect to a human body, be it of a close relative or a complete stranger,” said Safeer.
He, however, expressed surprise and concern that his act had become news. “It’s concerning. When I was young. such gestures were common; none thought these special. Now, when we do something simply human, it gets attention as secularism has become a rare thing,” he said.
Safeer said if his act sends the message to uphold secularism, he would welcome it. “Faith should be in the mind. However, your heart must always be open to people, without separating them into boxes. Every person deserves dignity in death. This is not just about religious harmony, this is about being human. It’s the least any of us should do,” he said.