Thrissur woman gets Rs 22-lakh haemophilia treatment for free

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has provided a costly preventive treatment free of charge to a 32-year-old woman from Thrissur with haemophilia, a bleeding disorder, in what would be a first in the country.

Emicizumab therapy, which costs Rs 22 lakh annually, was given to the woman as part of a life-saving initiative, at a time when many states lack effective programmes for haemophilia patients.

Health Minister Veena George noted that Kerala had made great strides in treating haemophilia. The state became the first in India to introduce Emicizumab, an innovative treatment to prevent bleeding in haemophilia patients. Initially, the programme was limited to children under 18, but the woman was included after she was diagnosed with haemophilia a few years ago. Dr Rahul U R, the state’s child health nodal officer, explained, “It’s rare for women to have haemophilia, but we decided to start Emicizumab due to her condition.”

Haemophilia is a genetic disorder where blood doesn’t clot properly, usually affecting men. Women are typically carriers, and it’s rare for them to be diagnosed with the disease. The woman had been treated for heavy bleeding before genetic tests confirmed haemophilia.

Due to uncontrolled bleeding, both her ovaries and uterus had to be removed and she has been on long-term hormone therapy. Despite recurrent bleeding and joint pain, she is now recovering. The woman became the first to receive Emicizumab prophylaxis after evaluation.