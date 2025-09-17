Governor Rajendra Arlekar harvests crops from Raj Bhavan farm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar led the harvest of crops cultivated on the Raj Bhavan premises here on Tuesday, turning the governor’s residence into a thriving model farm.

On the five-acre plot where farming was taken up on a large scale, the governor appeared visibly delighted to see the rich yield. A variety of vegetables are now ready for harvest at Raj Bhavan. They include snake gourd, spinach, drumstick, ash gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, perennial brinjal, cabbage, brinjal, long beans, tapioca, green chilli, and sweet potato.

The governor expressed happiness on seeing his vision of transforming Raj Bhavan into a productive vegetable garden becoming a reality. The governor had wished to distribute vegetable kits from this farm to all Raj Bhavan staff on Onam.