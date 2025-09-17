Greenpeace report documents ripples of shipwreck along coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three months after the cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 sank in the Arabian Sea, its aftermath continues to devastate coastal communities in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a new study by Greenpeace India. Focusing on Pulluvila, the study reveals severe economic and social distress. Fishing households have lost Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000 per month, in a region where over 80% of families had no savings. Among the 12 surveyed wards, 96% depend directly on fishing — as boat owners, workers, or vendors.

Plastic nurdles from the wreck have disrupted marine life, damaged nets and engines, and forced boats to travel further, pushing up fuel costs. Net replacements cost around Rs 25,000 each, and some families report losses exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Women vendors who once earned Rs 3,000 daily now struggle to sell fish due to contamination fears. “I’ve lost Rs 70,000 due to net and engine damage from the debris. I can’t afford repairs, so I now work on another boat for lower wages,” said Denson, a 43-year-old fisherman from Pulluvila.

Beyond income loss, the community faces rising debt, anxiety over school fees, and daily survival costs. “The report clearly shows that beyond income loss, the wreckage has left lasting scars on a community that is already more vulnerable to climatic extremes,” said Rethin Antony, ward member, Karumkulam grama panchayat, president.

The study was a joint effort by Greenpeace, Karumkulam grama panchayat, and the Coastal Students Cultural Forum. Amid rising concerns, Greenpeace’s climate campaigner Amruta S N noted that the findings come as compensation claims are being contested.