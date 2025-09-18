Bid for Palayam Connemara Market redevelopment to open by month-end
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed redevelopment of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market is set to see progress as Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has scheduled the opening of bids for the project by the end of this month.
The project has been stuck for years due to disputes over trader relocation, legal hurdles, and disagreements with the original contractor, RDS Projects Ltd. The firm had demanded a 10% mobilisation advance, revised schedule of rates, and cost escalation, citing rising construction material prices and prolonged delays.
Authorities, however, refused to agree to these terms, fearing further delays and financial risks. “Providing mobilisation advance and revising rates would only create temptations for further work delays. We are going ahead with the project at existing scheduled rates.
The new contractor will be able to complete the structure within 10 months,” said a senior official. The demolition of the old market has already been completed.
“Demolition work is almost done and the new contractor will take off immediately once the tender is finalised. Around 70-80% of traders have already moved to the temporary rehabilitation block built on Trivandrum Development Authority (Trida) land, while the remaining shops are lying unmanned.
The redevelopment of the historic market, pegged at Rs 88 crore, has faced stiff resistance from traders and trade unions in the past. While around 400 traders were relocated, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) and other groups had challenged the temporary block in court, citing poor construction and pollution issues due to its proximity to a legacy dumpsite.
Despite these hurdles, civic officials maintain that preparatory works are now complete, and the fresh tendering process will ensure the project moves forward without further financial disputes. “Once bids are opened and a contractor is finalised, the work can begin without delay,” the official added.