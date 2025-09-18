Bid for Palayam Connemara Market redevelopment to open by month-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed redevelopment of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market is set to see progress as Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has scheduled the opening of bids for the project by the end of this month.

The project has been stuck for years due to disputes over trader relocation, legal hurdles, and disagreements with the original contractor, RDS Projects Ltd. The firm had demanded a 10% mobilisation advance, revised schedule of rates, and cost escalation, citing rising construction material prices and prolonged delays.

Authorities, however, refused to agree to these terms, fearing further delays and financial risks. “Providing mobilisation advance and revising rates would only create temptations for further work delays. We are going ahead with the project at existing scheduled rates.

The new contractor will be able to complete the structure within 10 months,” said a senior official. The demolition of the old market has already been completed.