BJP state unit launches ‘Meet the Leader’ helpdesk on PM Modi’s birthday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state unit launched its new public outreach initiative ‘Meet the Leader’ helpdesk, at its state headquarters here on Wednesday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The helpdesk aims to directly engage with the public, receive their petitions, and work toward resolving various grievances.
The inauguration was carried out by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Union Minister George Kurian. Both leaders received petitions from people on a range of issues during the first sitting of the helpdesk.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained the functioning of the initiative: “Every Wednesday, a Union minister will be present at the helpdesk to interact with citizens, receive their grievances, and take steps to address them. We have observed that many central government schemes are not reaching the people of Kerala due to hurdles created by the state administration. This platform will help overcome such barriers.”
He added, “Our goal is the holistic development of Kerala. Since June, we have already established help desks in every district, through which over 20,000 petitions have been received.
In addition to the weekly Wednesday helpdesk, there will be special sessions every month: the first Thursday will focus exclusively on petitions from defence personnel and their families, while the second Thursday will address youth-related issues such as education, skilling, and employment.”
Union Minister George Kurian praised PM Modi’s development vision, stating, “Narendra Modi has surprised everyone with his development-orientated governance. Significant infrastructure projects in Kerala, including improvements to roads, railways, and airports, are examples of his contribution.
Through this helpdesk, whatever can be done legally will be done to ensure the welfare of the people. We must work together for the development of Kerala.”
Among those who submitted a petition was 72-year-old Sadhashivam, who sought help in recovering a deposit made to a corporate bank here after several years of failed attempts. “I came to know about this initiative through the media. Both Rajeev Chandrasekhar and George Kurian assured me that they would take necessary action regarding my petition,” he said. This new initiative marks a significant step by the BJP to expand its grassroots presence in Kerala and directly interact with the public.