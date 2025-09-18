BJP state unit launches ‘Meet the Leader’ helpdesk on PM Modi’s birthday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state unit launched its new public outreach initiative ‘Meet the Leader’ helpdesk, at its state headquarters here on Wednesday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The helpdesk aims to directly engage with the public, receive their petitions, and work toward resolving various grievances.

The inauguration was carried out by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Union Minister George Kurian. Both leaders received petitions from people on a range of issues during the first sitting of the helpdesk.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained the functioning of the initiative: “Every Wednesday, a Union minister will be present at the helpdesk to interact with citizens, receive their grievances, and take steps to address them. We have observed that many central government schemes are not reaching the people of Kerala due to hurdles created by the state administration. This platform will help overcome such barriers.”

He added, “Our goal is the holistic development of Kerala. Since June, we have already established help desks in every district, through which over 20,000 petitions have been received.

In addition to the weekly Wednesday helpdesk, there will be special sessions every month: the first Thursday will focus exclusively on petitions from defence personnel and their families, while the second Thursday will address youth-related issues such as education, skilling, and employment.”