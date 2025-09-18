Government introduces ‘CM with Me’ centre to foster citizen participation
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to foster citizen participation in governance and strengthen their communication with the government, the cabinet has given its nod to a comprehensive citizen connect centre, ‘CM with Me’.
The move, that aims to provide information about government schemes, welfare schemes and industry-based initiatives easily to people, plans to host consistent people participation programmes to achieve transparency in governance. Issues raised by citizens will also receive a proper response through this.
Expected to function as an effective space for accurate emergency and disaster relief communication, the government also plans to compile people’s opinions to improve the quality of its schemes, too. People’s suggestions and evaluations about day-to-day matters in fields like health, education, basic amenities, house construction, and environment will be actively considered.
Through this, the government also aims to reach people from all communities, incorporate their opinions, and resolve issues within. The cabinet has appointed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary orders and reshuffle IAS officers for the centre. KAS officers and government employees will be appointed in a working arrangement for the centre.
The citizen connect centre will have its office at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram, proceedings for which will be initiated by the revenue department.
The cabinet has also instructed the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to provide the technological, infrastructural, and human resource support for this.
The centre, which plans to empower Kerala’s developmental model, hopes to achieve a Kerala model in participatory governance, and will be monitored by the Information & Public Relations Department.
OTHER CABINET DECISIONS
Approval to notify Vizhinjam International Seaport as a public utility service under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, to ensure smooth labour environment
Draft of the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025 approved
10% hike in daily allowance for Bevco employees. The revised rates are as follows:
For basic pay up to L37,400: L355
From L37,401 to L68,400: L415
Above L68,400: L500
The executive employees of Steel Industrials Kerala Limited will have their revised salaries implemented with effect from April 1, 2019.
The long-term contract for workers of Steel Industrials Kerala Limited will be implemented with effect from April 1, 2021
Biju S has been appointed managing director of Steel Industrials Kerala Limited
Harikumar S has been appointed managing director of Metal Industries Limited
15 cents of Fisheries Department land in Parappanangadi to be leased to KWA under AMRUT 2.0 for construction of a 16 lakh litre capacity overhead tank and clear water pumping main to address water shortage in coastal areas