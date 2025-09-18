Government introduces ‘CM with Me’ centre to foster citizen participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to foster citizen participation in governance and strengthen their communication with the government, the cabinet has given its nod to a comprehensive citizen connect centre, ‘CM with Me’.

The move, that aims to provide information about government schemes, welfare schemes and industry-based initiatives easily to people, plans to host consistent people participation programmes to achieve transparency in governance. Issues raised by citizens will also receive a proper response through this.

Expected to function as an effective space for accurate emergency and disaster relief communication, the government also plans to compile people’s opinions to improve the quality of its schemes, too. People’s suggestions and evaluations about day-to-day matters in fields like health, education, basic amenities, house construction, and environment will be actively considered.