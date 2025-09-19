Harassment of woman tourist in Varkala raises safety concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recent incident of harassment involving a 28-year-old woman tourist at Varkala has triggered serious concerns over the safety of women travellers in Kerala’s leading tourist destinations. The case, registered with the police earlier this week, comes as a setback to the state government’s ongoing efforts to brand Kerala as a fully women-friendly tourism destination.

The incident occurred on September 15 (Monday) around 5 pm, when the complainant was walking from a cliffside restaurant towards the helipad area to meet a friend. The accused, approaching from the opposite direction, allegedly brushed against her hand in a sexually suggestive manner and made an indecent remark.

“He grabbed her hands and made these dirty remarks. The complainant is a native of Varkala and has been settled in the UK for the past four years and came down for vacation. Those visiting the destination feel unsafe because of these miscreants,” said a close relative of the complainant.

This is not the first time such incidents are happening. A few months earlier, a 38-year-old woman had a distressing experience near the helipad — barely 100 metres away from a police aid post.

She reported that men made lewd comments and “eve-teased” her, forcing her to flee the area. “We never feel safe in that destination as people look at all women with bad eyes. Eve-teasing and loose comments have become normal here, and women visiting alone feel especially insecure,” she said.