Back-to-back temple thefts: 24 hrs on, police yet to identify culprits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police are yet to locate the culprits behind the back-to-back temple thefts that happened on Thursday morning in the Karettu area of Venjarammoodu. Two temples, Vettoor Sree Mahavishnu Temple and Karettu Shiva Temple, were targeted by unidentified men in the early hours.

According to police, the first incident happened around 12.30 am at the Mahavishnu temple. About an hour and a half later, the Karettu Shiva Temple was also targeted.

CCTV cameras installed at both temples captured visuals of two unidentified men entering the premises. However, police have not yet confirmed whether the same individuals were involved in both cases. At the Karettu temple, the culprits broke open the lock of the sanctum sanctorum. Once inside, they looted cash from the drawer and also took money from the ‘Kanikkavanji’.

Police said that `3,500 in cash along with some jewellery were stolen from Mahavishnu temple whereas around `20,000 and some 5-6 ‘swarnapottu’ were taken from Karettu Shiva Temple. The broken lock was later found thrown in the temple well, and the hammer used to force it open was found nearby in the temple premises.

“The culprits had wrapped towels around their hands to avoid leaving fingerprints. They were clearly prepared. We suspect they may have observed the premises earlier,” said a police officer from the Venjaramoodu station.

The incident came to light around 6 am when devotees and locals arrived and noticed signs of forced entry. They immediately informed the police. The police collected evidence from the scene.